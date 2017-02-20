2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe First Drive

The GLC43 nearly succeeds at being all things to all drivers, but the style, tech and performance come at a cost. If the concept of a high performance SUV seems like a contradiction in terms to you, a crossover coupe takes this mash up of disparate concepts a step further in an attempt to make what is, in a fundamental sense, a vehicle in a segment normally focused on utility and off-road capability into something more closely resembling a sporty two-door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.