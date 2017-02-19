190 students, teachers and parents might have Norovirus after Yosemite trip
SANTA MONICA >> Seventh-grade students from John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica may have been exposed to Norovirus while on a field trip to Yosemite, school district officials said Thursday. In a notice to parents and staff, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District reported that 190 students and several teachers and parents went on the five-day trip, returning Jan. 27. The students did not return to campus until Monday.
