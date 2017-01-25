Topanga Canyon Boulevard to remain closed - at least until Monday
Gina Picciolo takes a picture on Monday of a boulder that fell onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The first 3.5 miles of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that extend up from Pacific Coast Highway are expected to remain closed until at least Monday, as crews continue repairing the road from mudslides during last weekend's storm.
