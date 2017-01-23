Thunderstorms, flash flooding possibl...

Thunderstorms, flash flooding possible as storms continue Monday

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A car is stuck in standing water on the southbound 110 Freeway on Jan. 22. The rains that deluged Southern California over the weekend are set to continue Monday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service . The storm, which forecasters said was the strongest in several years, set new rainfall records on Sunday and caused widespread flooding after several hours of sustained, pouring rain.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Malibu, CA

