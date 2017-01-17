Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce 3rd Annual Micro-Festival Camp Mars In Malibu, CA
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS have announced their third annual summer camp experience in MALIBU, CA, to take place from AUGUST 12th through 14th. The event, dubbed CAMP MARS, was the first of its kind summer camp festival when it debuted in 2015.
