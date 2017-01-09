The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division Theatre Department Presents EURYDICE

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division Theatre Department will present Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening show on Saturday, January 28, at the Malibu campus' Lindhurst Theatre. Tickets, priced at $15 for the public, $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, and $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, are available now by calling 506-4522 or online at http://arts.pepperdine.edu/ .

