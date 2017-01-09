The Pepperdine University Fine Arts D...

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division Theatre Department Presents EURYDICE

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division Theatre Department will present Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening show on Saturday, January 28, at the Malibu campus' Lindhurst Theatre. Tickets, priced at $15 for the public, $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, and $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, are available now by calling 506-4522 or online at http://arts.pepperdine.edu/ .

