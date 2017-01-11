Shannen Doherty rocks new haircut in Malibu after cancer battle milestone
And on Wednesday, Shannen Doherty was spotted out and about, looking happy and healthy as she ran some errands in Malibu, California. The 45-year-old actress just recently finished up an aggressive round of radiation therapy and already looks stronger, effectively earning the title of #CancerSlayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Min
|16
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC