Shannen Doherty rocks new haircut in ...

Shannen Doherty rocks new haircut in Malibu after cancer battle milestone

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

And on Wednesday, Shannen Doherty was spotted out and about, looking happy and healthy as she ran some errands in Malibu, California. The 45-year-old actress just recently finished up an aggressive round of radiation therapy and already looks stronger, effectively earning the title of #CancerSlayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Dec '16 Min 16
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
justin bieber transgender (Feb '16) Sep '16 Jake 5
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 7:39PM PST

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC