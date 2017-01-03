Self-Proclaimed Inventor of Email Fil...

Self-Proclaimed Inventor of Email Files Defamation Lawsuit Against TechDirt's Michael Masnick

Techdirt founder Mike Masnick will be going toe-to-toe in court with Charles Harder, the Hollywood attorney who famously represented Hulk Hogan in the sex tape lawsuit that brought down Gawker. On Wednesday, Harder's client Shiva Ayyadurai filed a $15 million libel lawsuit in Massachusetts against Masnick, Leigh Beadon and Techdirt parent company Floor64 Inc. over articles that doubted Ayyadurai's claim to have invented e-mail.

