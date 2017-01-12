Sarah (Leandra Ramm) and Darwin (Geor...

Sarah (Leandra Ramm) and Darwin (George Killingsworth) in Indra s Net Theater s Darwin in Malibu.

In his 2003 comedy "Darwin in Malibu," Crispin Whittell doesn't just plop the 19th century evolution theorist into contemporary California; as the play begins, the scientist has already adapted to his new milieu. But at first the play, which Indra's Net Theater produces, under Bruce Coughran's direction, is less the fittest surviving than the laziest lolling: Darwin wears a Hawaiian shirt, reads trashy romances, sips banana shakes and demonstrates impressive fluency in the idiom of SoCal: "Who needs evolution when you have plastic surgery?" These fun exchanges leaven the play's substance - when Thomas Huxley and the Bishop of Oxford arrive to renew their well-known 1860 debate about evolution.

