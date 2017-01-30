San Marcos schools switch to voting z...

San Marcos schools switch to voting zones

San Marcos Unified School District is switching from at-large to district elections in response to a lawsuit claiming its current election system disenfranchises Latino voters. The district will hold an informational meeting Tuesday on the change, which could take effect in the November 2018 election.

