San Marcos schools switch to voting zones
San Marcos Unified School District is switching from at-large to district elections in response to a lawsuit claiming its current election system disenfranchises Latino voters. The district will hold an informational meeting Tuesday on the change, which could take effect in the November 2018 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC