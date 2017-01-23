Rock slides shut down Topanga Canyon ...

Rock slides shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Malibu

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed to traffic on Sunday because of rock slides, and transit officials said it could take up to three days for the road to reopen. The California Highway Patrol said the road was closed from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, a roughly 3.5-mile stretch.

