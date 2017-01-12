Robin Thicke calls police over custod...

Robin Thicke calls police over custody row

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was accompanied by LA County Sheriff's deputies to his ex-wife's Malibu home on Friday morning, along with a copy of their agreement, after she ignored his calls to take six-year-old Julian for the night, but he still left without the youngster. The showdown came a day after a court refused to limit his custody to daytime monitored visits after the 'Baggage Claim' star sought an emergency order because Julian had complained he had been spanked with excessive force by his father.

