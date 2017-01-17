Robin Thicke and Paula Patton attend ...

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton attend therapy session

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker and 41-year-old actress are doing everything they can to keep their six-year-old son Julian's "best interests at heart" by having joint meetings with a therapist after the 'Baggage Claim' star unsuccessfully sought an emergency order to restrict her ex-husband's contact with the little boy because the youngster had complained he had been spanked with excessive force by his father. A source told PEOPLE magazine: "While Julian has remained in his mother's care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian's best interest.

