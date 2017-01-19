Rainfall creates tricky road conditions in L.A. County
Pedestrians stay dry in the rain on 5th Street in downtown Los Angeles last week. The first in a trio of storms hitting Southern California created tricky conditions for motorists early Thursday, with a big rig collision on one freeway and a rock slide in another area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|26 min
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|JPitchford
|17
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC