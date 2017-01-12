Philippe Friedlich Named Division Chi...

Philippe Friedlich Named Division Chief at Childrena s Hospital Los Angeles

Thursday Jan 12

Philippe Friedlich, MD, MSEpi, MBA, will serve as division chief of Neonatology and director of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Photo by Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

