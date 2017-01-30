Pepperdine Opera Presents Don Giovanni

The Pepperdine University Flora L. Thornton Opera Program presents Mozart's masterpiece, Don Giovanni, sung in the original Italian, with English supertitles, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, February 23 and 25, at Smothers Theatre on Pepperdine's Malibu campus. Tickets, priced at $20 for the public, $10 for Pepperdine students, and $16 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, are available now by calling the Pepperdine Center for the Arts Box Office at 506-4522 or online at: http://arts.pepperdine.edu/ Henry Price , professor of music at Pepperdine University, directs the student cast, with Tony Cason conducting the Pepperdine University Orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.