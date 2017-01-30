Pepperdine Opera Presents Don Giovanni

Pepperdine Opera Presents Don Giovanni

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Pepperdine University Flora L. Thornton Opera Program presents Mozart's masterpiece, Don Giovanni, sung in the original Italian, with English supertitles, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, February 23 and 25, at Smothers Theatre on Pepperdine's Malibu campus. Tickets, priced at $20 for the public, $10 for Pepperdine students, and $16 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, are available now by calling the Pepperdine Center for the Arts Box Office at 506-4522 or online at: http://arts.pepperdine.edu/ Henry Price , professor of music at Pepperdine University, directs the student cast, with Tony Cason conducting the Pepperdine University Orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Sat Jimpeg5 18
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Sat Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 8:11PM PST

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC