One storm dumps rain on Southern California, another on the way

Wednesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

The first of two back-to-back storms dropped light steady rain on the Southland today, creating what National Weather Service forecasters described as hazardous driving condition and a minor threat of debris flows down slopes stripped of vegetation by wildfires. At the same time, gusty southwest winds will sweep the region through this morning, with the winds forecast to subside early this afternoon.

