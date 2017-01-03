Nikki Reed cosies up to husband Ian S...

Nikki Reed cosies up to husband Ian Somerhalder at InStyle's Golden Globes party

36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Nikki Reed ditches her underwear in a racy cut-out gown as she cosies up to hunky husband Ian Somerhalder at InStyle's Golden Globes party They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Malibu almost two years ago and have been happily married since. And Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder looked more loved-up than ever before as they arrived in style at the Warner Bros.

