New Santa Monica-Malibu Schools Chief Announces 'Commitments'

Ben Drati, who began his job as the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District's new superintendent on January 1, announced several commitments in a recent welcome message to the community. Among the eight items on the commitment list are "keep the interests of children as my highest priority and goal," "value and support the work of teachers ," and "listen with empathetic ears and to look for and find those who may not feel like they have a voice."

