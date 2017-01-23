Million-Dollar Manufactured Homes for...

Million-Dollar Manufactured Homes for Rich and Frugal

12 min ago Read more: SBWire

Tens of millions would have an "aha moment" when they see a home with marble floors, super-energy saving features, high-end appliances -- and learn that the home was crafted in factory. Yet millionaires and movie stars are snapping up high-end manufactured homes; why? Because they are greener to build and maintain - saving up to fifty percent up-front over a conventional house built with a similar size and features - per the U.S. Census Bureau .

