Million-Dollar Manufactured Homes for Rich and Frugal
Tens of millions would have an "aha moment" when they see a home with marble floors, super-energy saving features, high-end appliances -- and learn that the home was crafted in factory. Yet millionaires and movie stars are snapping up high-end manufactured homes; why? Because they are greener to build and maintain - saving up to fifty percent up-front over a conventional house built with a similar size and features - per the U.S. Census Bureau .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC