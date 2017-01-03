Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Enjoy Dinner Together With Their Parents -- See the Pic
The "We Can't Stop" singer brought her mom, Tish, to dinner with her actor beau's parents on Saturday night, where the party of five enjoyed a meal at Nobu in Malibu, California. Clad in casual head-to-toe black and sporting a bright rainbow-shaped purse, Cyrus, 24, was spotted walking outside the sushi hot spot in a sweet embrace with Hemsworth's mother, Leonie.
