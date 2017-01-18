Lyrical Luminaries | VC Arts Council ...

Lyrical Luminaries | VC Arts Council names Mid-Coast Literary Treasures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Local poets will come together this weekend to pay tribute to five of their own who have made an impact on the literary world. These Mid-Coast Literary Treasures, so named by the Ventura County Arts Council, will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Masonic Center in Downtown Ventura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... 23 hr scientia potentia... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 12 JPitchford 17
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 1:00PM PST

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC