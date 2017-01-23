Liam Payne narrowly avoids gunman in ...

Liam Payne narrowly avoids gunman in club shooting

Read more: Anniston Star

The 23-year-old musician was partying at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles when a man who had been refused entry to the venue on the grounds of having a fake ID got into a scuffle with security and opened fire in the car park. The One Direction star - who is rumoured to be expecting a baby with his girlfriend Cheryl - is said to have remained inside the club while the drama unfolded in the car park, according to TMZ.

