Liam Payne auctioning off date for charity
The One Direction hunk has vowed to fly one fan and their friend out to Los Angeles, fork out for their accommodation in a lavish hotel, give them a tour of his studio and treat them to a slap up meal at one of his favorite Japanese restaurants in Malibu, California, in order to raise money for RED's fight for an AIDS-free generation. Taking to his Twitter account, the 23-year-old heartthrob uploaded a short video of him sitting in his studio in Los Angeles dishing out the details of the exciting prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|JPitchford
|17
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC