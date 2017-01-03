Latest Cougar Crossing Deaths Highlig...

Latest Cougar Crossing Deaths Highlight Freeway Peril

A mountain lion's 7-month-old kitten met the same fate as its mother, P-39, after the animal was struck and killed on the 118 Freeway, officials said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Before construction of the 101 and 118 freeways, mountain lions roamed undeveloped space from Malibu to the Los Padres National Forest.

