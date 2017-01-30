Last Day to Match Miramar Hotel's Gift to the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation

Today is the last day to help the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation match a $25,000 gift from Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital, Foundation officials said. The proceeds will benefit students at all 16 Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools by funding programs - from arts to STEM to wellness - that "shape our future problem solvers, visionaries and global citizens," officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.