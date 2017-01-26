Jason Denby has been appointed Direct...

Jason Denby has been appointed Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu in Malibu - CA, USA The Ranch, a health and wellness company that features two results-oriented wellness programs and a vegan meal delivery service, is excited to announce that Jason Denby is joining the team as the Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Denby will support The Ranch Malibu and The Ranch 4.0 in reaching a broader client base, expanding into new markets and promoting the brand on the sales side with a focus on group bookings.

