Jamie Bell and Kate Mara engaged
The couple - who met in 2014 on the set of the movie 'Fantastic Four' - are set to tie the knot after Jamie popped the question, Kate's representative confirmed to E! News. Kate, 33 and Jamie, 30, went public with their romance in May 2015, when they were spotted going for an affectionate stroll together in Malibu, California.
