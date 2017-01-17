Inside mansion made from recycled Jumbo Jet which building...
The homeowner needed special permission to build it so pilots flying overhead didn't mistake the massive house for a crashed plane. Architect David Hertz bought the scrap Boeing 747 for just 21,600 and used it to build the stunning house in the remote hills of Malibu, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|JPitchford
|17
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC