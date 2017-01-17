Historical survey of Larry Bell's art...

Historical survey of Larry Bell's art opens at The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University is presenting Larry Bell: Pacific Red from January 21 - April 2, 2017. Larry Bell was a founder of the California Light and Space movement in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) 8 hr Jimpeg5 18
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) 20 hr Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 21 at 9:58AM PST

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC