Historical survey of Larry Bell's art opens at The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University is presenting Larry Bell: Pacific Red from January 21 - April 2, 2017. Larry Bell was a founder of the California Light and Space movement in the 1960s.
