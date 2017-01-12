Hawthorne police seek information on hit-and-run vehicle
The driver of a light-colored sedan struck a 46-year-old pedestrian in Hawthorne and drove away, leaving the victim unconscious in the street, police said Tuesday. The victim was hit about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of El Segundo Boulevard.
