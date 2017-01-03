Chris Hemsworth's Three Kids Cheering...

Chris Hemsworth's Three Kids Cheering on Their Dad at the Golden Globes Is the Cutest Thing Ever

It was date night for Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky at the Golden Globes, but that didn't mean it wasn't a family affair as well. Hemsworth's three adorable young children -- 4-year-old daughter India, and 2-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha -- were front and center at home, eagerly watching their father on the television screen in Malibu, California, as he took the stage to present an award alongside Gal Gadot.

