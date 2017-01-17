California getting soaked with series...

California getting soaked with series of heavy storms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Winter's run of snow and rain goes another round with the West as the first in a series of storms soaks much of California and icy conditions close schools in Oregon despite a thaw in some areas. Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area while in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Thu scientia potentia... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 12 JPitchford 17
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC