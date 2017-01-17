California getting soaked with series of heavy storms
Winter's run of snow and rain goes another round with the West as the first in a series of storms soaks much of California and icy conditions close schools in Oregon despite a thaw in some areas. Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area while in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Thu
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|JPitchford
|17
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC