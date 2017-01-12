Caitlyn Jenner grabs coffee in Malibu as she prepares to attend Trump's inauguration
The 67-year-old was snapped Friday in her native Malibu, California, picking up coffee and gardening supplies on a chilly Southern California morning. The thrice-married beauty is back in the news as she's slated to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, providing a much-needed shot of star power into the proceedings.
