Brad Pitt steps out at charity gig

Brad Pitt steps out at charity gig

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The 53-year-old actor has been laying low since his estranged wife filed for divorce last year and entered into a bitter legal feud over the custody of their six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - but stepped out at the Rock4EB! concert in Malibu, California, to raise money for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. The 'Fury' star was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, Sting, Zach Galifianakis and Courtney Cox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 12 JPitchford 17
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
justin bieber transgender (Feb '16) Sep '16 Jake 5
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC