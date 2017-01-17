Brad Pitt steps out at charity gig
The 53-year-old actor has been laying low since his estranged wife filed for divorce last year and entered into a bitter legal feud over the custody of their six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - but stepped out at the Rock4EB! concert in Malibu, California, to raise money for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. The 'Fury' star was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, Sting, Zach Galifianakis and Courtney Cox.
