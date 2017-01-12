Brad Pitt joined Sting and Chris Cornell at charity concert

Brad Pitt turned his attention to charity on Saturday as he joined rockers Sting and Chris Cornell to raise funds to fight a rare skin disease. Fresh from his surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on 8 January , the Ocean's Eleven star lent his support to the ROCK4EB! benefit in Malibu, California, where Zach Galifianakis served as host to promote awareness about epidermolysis bullosa and boost donations to the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation .

