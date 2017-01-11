Angelina Jolie Rents Second Malibu Pa...

Angelina Jolie Rents Second Malibu Pad - Report

Angelina Jolie has laid rumors she's moving to London to rest by renting out a second Malibu, California pad. The actress has snapped up a $35,000-per-month place a mile away from her other Malibu rental.

