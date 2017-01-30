All canyon roads closed in Malibu due to runoff and debris
All canyon roads have been closed in the Malibu area today due to runoff, rockslides and debris due to recent rains, the California Highway Patrol. Before the general closure was announced this afternoon, a rockslide prompted the closure of Malibu Canyon Road in both directions near Piuma Road, according to the city of Malibu.
