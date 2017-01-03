After Yogasmoga Bankruptcy, Its Sole-Surviving Store is in Southern California
Yogasmoga , the upstart East Coast manufacturer of yogawear, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December, closing all its stores except one. The company's sole surviving outpost is in La Jolla, Calif., while other locations-almost all of them located in California-were shuttered.
