After Yogasmoga Bankruptcy, Its Sole-...

After Yogasmoga Bankruptcy, Its Sole-Surviving Store is in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: California Apparel News

Yogasmoga , the upstart East Coast manufacturer of yogawear, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December, closing all its stores except one. The company's sole surviving outpost is in La Jolla, Calif., while other locations-almost all of them located in California-were shuttered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Apparel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Dec 25 TexVet 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Dec '16 Min 16
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC