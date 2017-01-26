Aaron Paul Planned The Most Epic Surp...

Aaron Paul Planned The Most Epic Surprise For His Wife's 30th Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Switched

In an episode of "Ellen" that aired Tuesday, the "Breaking Bad" actor told the host how he pulled off an epic surprise for his wife Lauren Parsekian's 30th birthday in December. Paul told Parsekian that the two of them were going on a romantic getaway to Thailand - but little did she know that her husband had secretly flown out a bunch of her best friends to join them on the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan 24 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan 21 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan 19 scientia potentia... 1
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC