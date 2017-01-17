a Walk-Ina Supports Public Education ...

a Walk-Ina Supports Public Education in Santa Monica and Beyond

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District participated in a "walk-in" at John Adams Middle School last Thursday to support public education. The action was part of a national effort by the left-leaning Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools for a "day of action," not coincidentally scheduled the day before the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

