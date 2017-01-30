30 Seconds To Mars tease Camp Mars 2017 with new trailer
The three-day event will take place this year in Malibu, California from August 12-14. In addition to enjoying two performances from the band, fans who attend will be able to take part in yoga, hiking, archery and meditation, as well attending talks from professional speakers.
