1965 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 L79 Looks Like a Taxicab But Runs Like a Beast

If a guy orders a new 1965 four-door Chevelle 300 with a four-speed transmission and a 327/350-horse L79 engine, logs more than 600 quarter-mile passes, and keeps it for 52 years, he is allowed to paint up his grille to create four large Chevy Bow Ties. Axiomatic.

