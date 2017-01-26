1965 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 L79 Looks Like a Taxicab But Runs Like a Beast
If a guy orders a new 1965 four-door Chevelle 300 with a four-speed transmission and a 327/350-horse L79 engine, logs more than 600 quarter-mile passes, and keeps it for 52 years, he is allowed to paint up his grille to create four large Chevy Bow Ties. Axiomatic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan 24
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan 19
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC