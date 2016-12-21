Video: Guy hikes Griffith Park to Pt....

Video: Guy hikes Griffith Park to Pt. Mugu in 69 hours

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: LA Observed

Filmmaker Nick C. Johnson fell in love with the mountains and hiking after he moved to Los Angeles in 2011. He hiked the John Muir Trail last year and has his sights on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Observed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Dec 25 TexVet 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Dec 1 Min 16
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC