Through a Glass Brightly | Simi Valleya s Bottle Village makes plans for renovation
The dramatic round house is one of the key features of Bottle Village, and one of the elements most in need of renovation. Photo by Kathy La Force Looking at the endless recycled items that were artistically used to build Grandma Prisbey's Bottle Village in Simi Valley, it's hard to pinpoint the mindset of the self-taught architect who started turning trash into treasure in the mid-1950s.
