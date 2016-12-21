Southern California gets another dren...

Southern California gets another drenching

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: SFGate

A pedestrian leaps over a puddle along La Paz Road in Victorville, Calif. on Thursday, Dec, 22, 2106.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Sun TexVet 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Dec 1 Min 16
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,570 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC