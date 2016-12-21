Santa Monica-Malibu Students More Physically Fit Than Peers Statewide
Compared to the previous year, physical fitness scores among students in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were up in 2015-16 for fifth-graders, down for seventh-graders and slightly higher for ninth-graders, according to results released by the State on Monday. The results of the California Physical Fitness Report also show SMMUSD students did better than their peers both statewide and countywide.
