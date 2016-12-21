Santa Ana winds topple big rig, threaten trees in rain-soaked ground
Moderate Santa Ana winds on Tuesday toppled a big rig, triggered highway warnings and threatened rain-soaked trees across Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. An hour after Caltrans issued a high wind warning for the 15 freeway near Fontana, a big rig overturned at 7:30 a.m. , blocking three lanes for more than an hour and prompting alerts of further risk to oversized vehicles.
