Santa Ana winds topple big rig, threaten trees in rain-soaked ground

Moderate Santa Ana winds on Tuesday toppled a big rig, triggered highway warnings and threatened rain-soaked trees across Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. An hour after Caltrans issued a high wind warning for the 15 freeway near Fontana, a big rig overturned at 7:30 a.m. , blocking three lanes for more than an hour and prompting alerts of further risk to oversized vehicles.

