Record cold weather, gusty winds hit Southern California
Cold, dry air streamed into parts of Southern California behind Friday's winter storm, sending temperatures into the 30s in inland valleys and down to the teens in the High Desert. And the cold air was expected to linger, despite winds that could reach 45 to 60 miles an hour in windiest places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Dec 1
|Min
|16
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC