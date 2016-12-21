Preliminary 3.3-Magnitude Quake Rattles Off Coast of Malibu
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Malibu Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Malibu early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
